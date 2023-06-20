Drastic reduction to summer students

The Town of Bishop’s Falls and the chair of the local heritage centre are blaming federal MP Clifford Small’s office for drastic changes to the allocation of summer students. Dan Oldford says between the two organizations they would normally have around eight summer students, but this year they will be only one student employed.

As a result, The Heritage Centre will be reducing their hours this summer because they won’t have sufficient staff. BothOldford and the mayor say the problem started at the MP’s office, and so far they haven’t been able to get the answers they’re looking for. A request for a list of student allocations, and the changes has been made through the MP’s office. NTV’s Colleen Lewis is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.