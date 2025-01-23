Dr. Pat Parfrey appointed CEO of Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services

Dr. Pat Parfrey has been appointed the CEO of Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services.

Dr. Parfrey’s leadership in clinical settings, along with his experience as co-chair of Health Accord NL and Deputy Minister of Health Transformation within the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, strategically positions the provincial health authority to action the 10-year plan to enhance health care and health equity in the province. Dr. Parfrey is a Member of the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador and Officer of the Order of Canada.

In the two years since the Provincial Government began implementing the recommendations of Health Accord NL and created the provincial health authority, there has been considerable focus on addressing the social determinants of health and rebalancing the province’s health care system across acute, community, and long-term care. Examples of some of this work include:

Newfoundland and Labrador being Canada’s first Well-Being Province.

Launching targeted Poverty Reduction Plan and Seniors’ Health and Well-being Plan.

Creating health transformation positions within the provincial health authority.

Increasing access to primary care through family care teams.

Addressing human resource challenges, including recruitment and retention efforts.

Increasing access to priority surgeries.

Dr. Parfrey replaces Karen Stone, KC, who served in the position on an interim basis since June 2024. Ms. Stone will be returning to the provincial public service.