Dozens of tickets issued during police traffic initiative on Team Gushue Highway

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary observed excessive speeds during a targeted traffic initiative in St. John’s.

In a two hour period Friday on the Team Gushue Highway, Operational Patrol Services and RNC Traffic Services, issued 32 summary offence tickets, 31 of which were for speeding. The other ticket was issued to someone using a handheld device while driving. There was also a vehicle seized and a driver’s licence suspended for excessive speed (140 km/hr in the 80 km/hr zone).

The RNC continues to urge the public to report unsafe driving behaviours directly to police. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.