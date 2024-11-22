Downtown Christmas Parade scheduled for Sunday 

The 2024 Downtown Christmas Parade is scheduled to take place this Sunday. In the event of inclement weather, the parade will be moved to December 1.

The parade will start at noon. Metrobus is providing free transportation to the parade. Service is available on a load-and-go basis starting at 10:00 a.m. from Confederation Building and from Newfoundland Labrador Housing Building off of Captain Whelan Drive.

The GoBus drop-off and pick-up location is on George Street next to Jungle Jim’s. GoBus users must reserve their ride.

Free wheelchair-accessible Park and Ride service is available.

Accessible parking permit holders can avail of parking located along George Street, accessed via Queen Street. There will also be accessible parking along New Gower Street.

To accommodate the parade, there will be several road closures, parking restrictions and tow-away/impounding zones.