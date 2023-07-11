Donations needed at food banks with summer demand higher than ever

The summer months can be hard on food banks in the province. Some see very high demand but not enough donations to match. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has more.
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
