Donations needed at food banks with summer demand higher than ever

It’s a number never seen before in this province – at least since records have been kept since the mid-1970s.

According to Statistics Canada numbers released this week, Newfoundland and Labrador’s unemployment rate has dipped below double digits – now sitting at 8.8%.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s unemployment rate fell 1.4 percentage points, from 10.2 per cent in May. Employment in the province increased by over 2,300 positions But the province’s unemployment rate still remains the highest in the country.