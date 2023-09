Dodgers, Mariners, and Tigers pick up wins in MLB games

There were six games in the MLB yesterday.

Dodgers 10 Marlins 0

Mariners 1 Rays 0

Tigers 10 Yankees 3

Braves 8 Cardinals 5

Diamondbacks 6 Cubs 2

Angels 3 Guardians 2

It will be a busy night with 15 games on the schedule.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs

White Sox vs. Tigers

Mariners vs Rays

Cardinals vs Reds

Brewers vs Yankees

Marlins vs Phillies

Dodgers vs Nationals

Royals vs. Blue Jays

Orioles vs. Red Sox

Pirates vs. Braves

Athletics vs. Rangers

Padres vs. Astros

Mets vs. Twins

Guardians vs. Angels

Rockies vs. Giants