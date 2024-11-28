Distribution of Income Support Cheques to Continue

Residents who receive Income Support payments by cheque will continue to receive their cheques during the Canada Post strike.

The provincial government says there are nearly 21,000 clients who receive their cheques by mail.

Income Support recurring pay cheques should be delivered for the December 1 payment. These cheques will be available for pick up on Friday, November 29.

If you are unable to pick up your cheque on this date, or if you receive your Income Support by cheque but are not on recurring pay, please call 1-877-729-7888 to find out when your cheque will be available for pick up.

If you receive your Income Support payment by cheque, your cheque will be available for pick up at the nearest Income Support office or cheque distribution site.