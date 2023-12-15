Details provided on plan to End Gender-Based Violence in the province

Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Pam Parsons, Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality announced a bilateral agreement today.

The federal government will be investing nearly $13.6 million over four years to support the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence in the province.

The Plan is focused on three priority areas, increasing prevention efforts, reaching underserved and at-risk populations, and stabilizing the gender-based violence sector.

Launched in November 2022 by Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women, the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence is a 10-year plan that sets a framework to have Canada free of gender-based violence.