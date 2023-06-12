Demand for employees in mining gontinues to grow

Marathon Gold is now eight months into the construction phase of its Valentine Lake Project. There are now over 160 employees on site with the company, and the number is expected to grow as they move closer toward production.

The road to the site has been completed and materials are now being shipped for the construction of the processing facility. But the effort will require the company to employ around 500 people over the next few years. They’re making local hiring a priority and are encouraging heavy equipment operators, carpenters and labourers to get their applications in.

Marathon is expected to produce first gold by 2025.