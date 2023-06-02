Justice News

Delta Airlines flight diverts to Stephenville because of intoxicated passenger

By Web Team June 2, 2023

A 34-year-old man from the United States is facing charges after a trans-Atlantic flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Stephenville. The Delta Airlines Airbus was about 500 kilometres south of Newfoundland when the pilot asked to make an emergency passenger because of an intoxicated passenger on board. The man was taken into custody and will appear in court on Monday.

Post Views: 108



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top