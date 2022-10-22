Post Views: 0
Defence seeks to have woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing RNC officer

By Web Team 5 hours ago

It was over two months ago that a woman allegedly stabbed a police officer in downtown St. John’s.

Today, lawyers gave notice they’ll be looking to have her found not criminally responsible. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.

