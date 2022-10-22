Deep Bight man faces firearms charges after barricading himself inside house

RCMP in Clarenville arrested 32-year-old Dion Avery at a residence in Deep Bight on Monday. He was found in possession of firearms while prohibited and is charged with numerous criminal offences.

Following up on investigations into recent break and enters in Deep Bight, police attended the residence of Dion Avery late Monday afternoon. Avery refused to exit the home, barricaded himself inside and was believed to be in possession of firearms.

A short while later, with some negotiations, Avery surrendered himself to police without further incident. He was taken into custody.

Following his arrest, RCMP East District General Investigation Section (GIS) obtained a warrant to search Avery’s Deep Bight residence. Inside, officers located and seized three stolen firearms, two of which were loaded, a quantity of ammunition and a large quantity of suspected stolen tools. One of the firearms had been modified/sawed off making it prohibited and another firearm was in the process of modification.

Dion Avery is charged with the following criminal offences:

· Careless use of a firearm

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

· Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

· Break and entry to steal firearm

· Break and enter

· Possession of property obtained by crime

Avery was remanded into custody on Tuesday. His next court appearance will take place on Friday for the purpose of a bail hearing.

The investigation is continuing.