Dean Penney will be back in provincial court in Corner Brook today.

Lawyers were awaiting the Crown’s evidence, and the next court date was set for today to give time to receive and review the disclosure.

The 50-year-old is accused of first-degree murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Hillier-Penney, who was last seen at his home in St. Anthony in November 2016.

NTV’s Don Bradshaw will be there.