Deal reached in WestJet mechanics’ strike

WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike that had disrupted travel plans for many travellers. There will still be flight disruptions in the week ahead, according to WestJet, as its planes are brought back into service.

“The damage to Canadians and our airline is massive, a swift resolution was necessary; we take no victory laps on this outcome but will sleep better tonight knowing further harm has been prevented,” airline president Diederik Pen said in the release.

Almost 700 workers walked off the job on Friday evening despite a directive for binding arbitration from the labour minister.

Since Thursday, WestJet had cancelled over 800 flights – and many flights remain cancelled in this province today.