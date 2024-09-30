Day for Truth and Reconciliation Closures

The provincial government and municipalities are observing the Day for Truth and Reconciliation today.

The holiday started in 2021, is to honour survivors and raise awareness about the terrible legacy of residential schools in Canada, including in this province.

Many Indigenous Governments and Organizations are planning ceremonies and events. Today is also Orange Shirt Day.

Confederation Building will be lit in orange this evening.

Schools and other entities will also be closed.

In the City of St. John’s, most offices and facilities will be closed. Garbage, recycling and yard waste will be collected and the Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility is open during regular hours of operation.

All City parking by-laws are still in effect, including paid parking regulations. Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenmount Park, Quidi Vidi Lake and Kenny’s Pond.