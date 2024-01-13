Date set for Ward 4 by-election in St. John’s

The City of St. John’s will hold the Ward Four by-election on March 12.

Nomination days are Feb. 6-13. Nominations must be in writing and state the name and residence of the candidate and be signed by the proposer and seconder, both of whom shall be present with the candidate, who will also sign signifying their acceptance.

Nominees are required to contact the City Election Office to arrange an appointment for their nomination.

The City will once again be using a vote-by-mail system.

Ian Froude was the Ward 4 Councillor before his resignation on December 22.