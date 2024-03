The 72nd Annual Newfoundland and Labrador Drama Festival will return to Gander from March 31 to April 6.

Seven troupes from across the province will gather for seven nights of theatre, hosted by local troupe Avion Players.

Tickets for the festival are are $25 each, $20 students/seniors, and $15 for festival participants. There is also a special on all seven shows for $120. Tickets can be purchased at the Arts & Culture Centre.

The festival is the only amateur adult drama festival in the country.