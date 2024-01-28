News

Data Privacy Week highlights youth, employee privacy interests

Posted: January 28, 2024 12:24 pm
By Beth Penney


Today marks the final day of Data Privacy Week. Privacy Commissioner Michael Harvey says this year the focus was on putting best interests of youth at the forefront of privacy. As well as protecting employee privacy in the workplace. 

Data Privacy Day, celebrated each year on January 28, began as a day to commemorate the 1981 signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. Since that time, Data Privacy Day has now expanded to a week of initiatives creating awareness about the importance of privacy and the protection of personal information. 

  • The group also called for Protecting Employee Privacy in the Modern Workplace. Employee monitoring has undergone substantial expansion in its use, technological capabilities and application in recent years and the adoption of digital surveillance technologies can have disproportionate impacts on employees’ privacy.
