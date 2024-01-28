Data Privacy Week highlights youth, employee privacy interests

Today marks the final day of Data Privacy Week. Privacy Commissioner Michael Harvey says this year the focus was on putting best interests of youth at the forefront of privacy. As well as protecting employee privacy in the workplace.

Data Privacy Day, celebrated each year on January 28, began as a day to commemorate the 1981 signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. Since that time, Data Privacy Day has now expanded to a week of initiatives creating awareness about the importance of privacy and the protection of personal information.