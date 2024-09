Darrin King has announced his intention to run for the federal conservative party in the riding of Terra Nova-The Peninsulas.

King posted the announcement to his Facebook this morning. The former MHA for Grand Bank, and Fisheries and Education Minister, was most recently the Executive Director of Trades NL.

I’m excited to announce that I’m seeking the @CPC_HQ nomination in Terra Nova – The Peninsulas!

With my experience in government & industry, I’m ready to deliver real results for our riding.

Join me! 👉 https://t.co/VRRWpkNO1B#BringItHome #nlpoli #CPC pic.twitter.com/BOzhRc6viI — Darin King (@DarinTKing) September 11, 2024