Dangerous driver stopped by police using spike belt, man arrested

After fleeing from Harbour Grace RCMP in a dangerous manner a number of times on Jan. 24, 38-year-old Shawn Clarke was arrested. Police used a spike belt to successfully bring the vehicle he was operating to a stop.

Shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Friday, in recognizing a Transit van that fled from police earlier in the week, police attempted to stop what officers believed to be the same van on High Road South in Carbonear. The van failed to stop for police and fled in a dangerous manner. In the interests of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle.

A short time later, the van was located by police on Cathedral Street in Harbour Grace. Police again attempted to stop the van. The driver fled from police in a dangerous manner and officers did not pursue.

After this, the vehicle was further located by police on Barrack’s Road in Bay Roberts and on Main Road in Shearstown. The driver continued to flee from police and drive dangerously.

A short time later, a spike belt was successfully deployed by Harbour Grace RCMP on Picketts Road in Shearstown, which brought the vehicle to a stop. Clarke exited the van and was arrested without further incident.

Clarke is charged with the following criminal offences:

Flight from police – multiple counts

Dangerous operation – multiple counts

Failure to comply with a probation order

He will appear in court again today.