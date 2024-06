The Ocean Endeavour, operated by Adventure Canada, will visit the port of St. John’s today.

The ship is expected to arrive around 8:00 a.m. It carries up to 195 passengers.

It is currently on a 12-day cruise with stops in St. John’s, Sable Island, Cape Breton, Charlottown, Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Francois, and Saint-Pierre, France.