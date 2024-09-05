Cross-Provincial Immigration engagement kicks off in Labrador

The Department of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills is launching a cross-provincial series of engagement sessions for employers and newcomers this fall, beginning next week (September 9 to 13) in Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Labrador West.

Employer engagement sessions will include representatives from the Provincial Government and staff from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. This is an opportunity for employers to ask questions to Provincial and Federal immigration officials. Employers can register for a session here.

Newcomer engagement sessions will include Provincial Government staff and representatives of the Association for New Canadians. These sessions will provide an opportunity to learn about permanent immigration options, such as the Provincial Nominee Program and the Atlantic Immigration Program. Sessions for newcomers do not require pre-registration.

The Provincial Government will also have an immigration booth at Expo Labrador September 10-12. Staff with the Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism will be available to discuss immigration options available to employers looking to meet their business needs and individuals interested in making Newfoundland and Labrador their permanent home.

Engagement Type Location Date(s) Time ForEmployers Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Provincial Government Employment Center163 Hamilton River Rd September 10 6:00-7:30 p.m. Wabush

Provincial Government Employment Centre1 Grenfell Dr September 13 8:00-9:30 a.m. ForInternational Students Happy Valley-Goose BayCNA Campus219 Hamilton River Rd September 9 2:00-3:30 p.m. ForUkrainian Newcomers Happy Valley-Goose Bay

ANC office217 Hamilton River Rd September 10 6:00-8:00 p.m. Labrador CityANC Office43 Tamarack Dr September 11 6:00-8:00 p.m. For AllNewcomers Happy Valley-Goose BayANC Office

217 Hamilton River Rd September 9 6:00-8:00 p.m. Labrador City

ANC Office

43 Tamarack Dr September 12 6:00-8:00 p.m. Expo Labrador Immigration Booth Happy Valley-Goose Bay6 Hillcrest Rd September 10September 11 September 12 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. More information about future engagement sessions in Western, Central, and Eastern regions will be provided in the coming weeks.