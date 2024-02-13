Crocker extremely disappointed with Vrbo Ad

Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Steve Crocker says he is “extremely disappointed with Vrbo’s ‘Relax – Rooster’ video spot which features the beloved Newfoundland and Labrador folk song, I’se the B’y.”

Crocker says he spoke with Vrbo leadership and requested that Vrbo take immediate action to remove this video from both YouTube and television.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation has received multiple complaints about the ad which has intensified since it was aired during the Super Bowl.

Crocker added, “This is not an accurate representation of our province, our culture or our people.”