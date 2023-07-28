Crime Stoppers Tipsters take warning in reporting fake tips

Following the report of serious fake Crime Stoppers tips recently received, RCMP NL is warning tipsters about making false reports to Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers is a very useful resource for policing in this province and prides itself on anonymity to its users. In cases where serious false reports are made to police which cause an urgent police response and the unnecessary deployment of additional police resources, anonymity can be revoked. Those responsible for making the false report could face criminal charges including public mischief.
To report emergency situations requiring urgent police assistance, please contact 911.