Crime Stoppers Tipsters take warning in reporting fake tips

Police have made an arrest following an investigation into multiple collisions in the Brookfield Road area of St. John’s in April. On April 23, at approximately 3:45 a.m., the RNC responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a residential property on Brookfield Road. A red van had collided into multiple vehicles before coming to a rest following a collision with a house on Brookfield Road. The operator, a man from Conception Bay South, was transported to hospital.

An investigation determined the operator was impaired by alcohol at the time of collisions. In addition, investigators believe that the vehicle was travelling at a speed of up to 165 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in the seconds leading up to the collisions. As a result of the investigation, a 39-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by over 80 mg of alcohol, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The accused was released from custody to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.