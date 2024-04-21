Two dead after fishing vessel capsizes near Lark Harbour

Two people are dead after a fishing vessel capsized near the Lark Harbour.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax received a report Sunday of people in the water in the area of Mary Anne’s Cove on the West Coast.

Search and Rescue crews from Gander’s 103 Squadron were dispatched with a Cormorant Helicopter. They airlifted four people from the beach to a location where they were met by the RCMP and local rescue crews. The four were then taken to hospital.

Long Range Mountains MP later posted on social media that two of them had died.

“I am devastated to hear two young men have perished at sea,” she wrote. “All the love and prayers in the world are needed now for the families and the Lark Harbour community and fishing communities everywhere.”

Premier Andrew Furey offered his support to the community.

“Our hearts are with the Town of Lark Harbour this evening,” he wrote. “I have spoken with Mayor MacDonald, MHA Eddie Joyce and MP Gudie Hutchings. I will be there to support the community through this challenging time.”

The FFAW also shared its condolences.

“On behalf of our entire membership, FFAW-Unifor wishes to express our sincerest condolences to the families affected by tragedy today, and to the communities of York Harbour and Lark Harbour during this difficult time. One life lost at-sea is always one life too many. These lives were far too young to go.”

The Town of Lark Habour has offered its town hall as a gathering spot for residents to support each other in their grief.

“We would like to offer up our Town Hall again tomorrow starting at 9am to the public to help support one another. We are hoping to have grief counselling set up sometime tomorrow or Tuesday. Please contact the office if you would like to avail of these services. Thank you.”