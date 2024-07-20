Crew members of missing fishing vessel found alive

All seven crew members of the Elite Navigator have been found alive, Premier Andrew Furey has confirmed on social media.

“Our entire province is so relieved to hear that the crew members of the Elite Navigator are safe,” he wrote. “I’d like to thank everyone involved in the search and rescue efforts.”

“They are alive, [thank] the lord they are found alive,” Brenda Carter, the mother of the captain, posted on Facebook late Friday.

“The seven men on the Elite Navigator have been found safe in a life raft and if this isn’t a damn miracle I dare you to show one,” Dwan Street, who is running for FFAW president, posted on X.

The Elite Navigator and her crew were reported overdue off the northeast coast of Newfoundland yesterday afternoon. The Canadian Coast Guard was part of the search, along with a number of local vessels and air support.