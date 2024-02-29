Crew continues work to salvage Cape Ray shipwreck

Divers from Clean Harbours Initiative haven’t given up hope or hard work, while attempting to salvage the shipwreck that washed up in Cape Ray about one month ago.

Shawn Bath, founder of Clean Harbours Initiative, has been sharing the journey on Facebook. The group is still looking for donations to help with the cost of equipment needed to haul the wreckage out of the water.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, as residents are collecting donations to help raise money to get the wreckage out of the water, and preserve it.

As of now, the shipwreck has been secured on the beach, out of harms way. It had been at risk of being destroyed, because of multiple days of harsh weather conditions in the region.

Photographer Corey Purchase has also shared updated drone footage of the shipwreck, that can be viewed here.