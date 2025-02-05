Credit Monitoring Available for Individuals Affected by PowerSchool Cybersecurity Incident

Those impacted by the privacy breach at PowerSchool will receive credit monitoring and identity protection services.

Experian and TransUnion have been engaged by PowerSchool to provide complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services to involved students and educators.

In the coming weeks, Experian (on behalf of PowerSchool) will also be distributing direct email notifications to involved students (or the parents/guardians of students, as applicable) and educators for whom they have sufficient contact information.