Crab price negotiations break off as fishery protests continue

Today was Day 2 of fishery protests at Confederation Building, but the provincial budget did go ahead this time. Protesters continued their action, despite an injunction against blocking access to the building.
Meanwhile, talks broke off between the FFAW and Association of Seafood Producers over crab prices. They will go to the Price Setting Panel next week. NTV’s Bailey Howard joins us live from Confederation Building with tonight’s top story.
