Crab boats remain tied to wharf after recent price decision

Posted: April 3, 2024 9:08 pm
By Bailey Howard



Harvesters are keeping their boats tied to the wharf and say they won’t fish, after this year’s price was set at $2.60 on Monday. 

NTV’s Bailey Howard tells us more.

