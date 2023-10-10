Covid and flu campaign begins today

Public Health’s fall Covid and flu shot campaign begins today. Appointments can be made as of October 10 at public health clinics across the province by booking through ‘time for the shot .ca’ Both shots can be given at the same time by selecting ‘flu’ on the site. Appointments are open to anyone aged six months or older as long as its been six months since their last vaccine or infection. you can also make your appointment through your local pharmacy or physician.