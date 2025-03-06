Cost of most fuels down today

Gasoline prices are down across the Island today between 0.1 cents per litre to 1.3 cents per litre. The cost of diesel decreased between 1.1 cents and 2.2 cents. Furnace oil heating fuel decreased in a range of 0.90 cents and 1.90 cents. Propane increased by 1.6 cents.

In fuel in Zones 13 and 13a, gas dropped by 1.3 cents while diesel in Zones 13 and 13a will decrease by 2.2 cents, stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a decreased by 1.78 cents, and propane heating fuel in all Labrador zones increased by 1.6 cents.