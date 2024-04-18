Cost of Gas Increases as Diesel Sees Large Decrease

There are a few increases and decreases at the pumps this week.

All types of gasoline motor fuel jumped up 3.5 cents per litre overnight. Diesel motor fuel on the Island decreased by up to 8.5 cents while diesel motor fuel in western Labrador decreased by 1.0 cents.

Furnace oil heating fuel decreased by 2.11 cents. Stove oil heating fuel on the Island decreased by 1.25 cents, stove oil heating fuel in western Labrador decreased by 0.83 cents and propane heating fuel increased by 0.3 cents.

As of today, the shift away from the winter blend implemented in the fall for furnace oil heating fuel and diesel motor fuel has been completed.