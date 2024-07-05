Corner Brook Port Corporation and CWP Global Sign MOU to explore possible green hydrogen hub

The Corner Brook Port Corporation and CWP Global have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

This agreement marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to examine the potential of Project Gwinya, an initiative to promote economic growth and environmental sustainability in the region.

Project Gwinya will explore the potential for a green hydrogen hub, including a hot briquette iron plant, at the Port of Corner Brook.

This initiative has the potential to elevate the region’s international profile.

Under the memorandum, the Corner Brook Port Corporation expresses its intent to support Project Gwinya, contingent upon its ability to meet environmental, social, and economic responsibilities.

CWP Global plans to conduct public information sessions in July.