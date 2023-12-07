Corner Brook man charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and property damage

On Wednesday morning the RNC responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Gillams Road in Corner Brook.

A 21 Year old woman went to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was treated and released.

As a result, a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and property damage.

The accused was held at the Corner Brook Detention Centre and appeared in Provincial Court at Corner Brook.

He was later released with a future court date.