Corner Brook declares this month Rett Syndrome Awareness Month

The City of Corner Brook has declared this month Rett Syndrome Awareness Month.

Rett Syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that occurs almost exclusively in girls and leads to severe impairments. It affects nearly every aspect of the individual’s life.

Worldwide, Rett syndrome occurs in one of every 10,000 female births and is even rarer in boys, but not impossible.

Typically, children begin to miss development milestones between six and 18 months or lose abilities they had once gained.