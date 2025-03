The City of Corner Brook is considering the possibility of starting a community market and is seeking input from the public.

The City has launched a survey to collect feedback. The survey is open to everyone, from members of the general public to craftspeople, producers, artists and anyone else who could take advantage.

The survey, which should only take a few minutes to complete, is available at https://form.jotform.com/250496359861267.

Feedback will be accepted until March 30.