Contracts awarded to construct new homes in Labrador West

The Provincial Government continues to invest in affordable housing to improve the well-being of families and communities throughout the province. Today, government announced that two contracts with a combined value of $1.8 million have been awarded to Capital Environmental to develop provincially-owned homes in Labrador West, which will assist six individuals or families to secure safe and affordable housing.

The first contract, valued at $1.3 million, will see the construction of four new one-bedroom homes first announced in Budget 2024. This fourplex will feature two fully accessible one-bedroom units on the main level, as well as two one-bedroom units on the second level. These four units are replacing two units that were destroyed by fire in 2022.

Universal Design features are incorporated throughout the building and include items such as widened exterior and interior doors and hallways, lever-type door handles and faucets. Energy efficiency is also a key element in the design and construction of the building.

The second contract, valued at $470,000, will cover extensive interior and exterior renovations to two three-bedroom homes that have been vacant since 2019. Work includes replacing siding, windows and doors, repairs to the roof and interior renovations including electrical and plumbing repairs in the kitchen and bathrooms.

It is anticipated that the renovations to existing homes will be complete by spring 2025, while the new builds are expected to be complete by fall 2025.

Last year, the Provincial Government completed renovations and refurbishments on 20 provincially owned homes on Cavendish Crescent in Labrador City. There are currently 88 provincially owned homes in Labrador West.