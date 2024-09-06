Contracts Awarded for Brush Clearing to Facilitate Highway Twinning Project

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has awarded contracts totalling almost $3 million to two companies for brush clearing for the upcoming expansion of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The brush clearing will take place on the TCH from Whitbourne to Chance Cove, between Route 350 and Grand Falls-Windsor, and between Chance Cove and Sunnyside.

The contracts involve the clearing of the existing right-of-way on both sides of the highway, as well as additional widening for the new divided highway.