Contract Awarded for Temporary Bridge in Marystown

The province has awarded a contract valued at $5.7 million for a temporary bridge project in Marystown, with work anticipated to start in the coming weeks.

A temporary, pre-fabricated, panel bridge, will be installed to provide direct access for local traffic, as well as maintaining emergency vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The bridge will accommodate a single lane of traffic, with temporary traffic signals at either end to control traffic movement. A sidewalk will also be installed to accommodate pedestrian traffic.

The current bridge, which is being used for emergency vehicles and foot traffic, will remain open while the temporary bridge is under construction.

Work is continuing to replace the Canning Bridge.