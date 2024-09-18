Contract Awarded for Team Gushue Highway Completion

After years, the Team Gushue Highway is now one step closer to completion. On Tuesday the government announced that a contract has been awarded to complete the highway.

The work will involve the completion of a north-south arterial highway route in St. John’s and Mount Pearl.

The new stretch of highway will be connected to the Pitts Memorial Drive and Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive interchange using a roundabout corridor.

This will involve extending the paved highway from Topsail Road to the Commonwealth Avenue, Brookfield Road and Heavy Tree Road area.

The project also includes installing drainage culverts, an overpass structure and auxiliary access roads, as well as re-aligning a section of Brookfield Road.

Construction on the multi-year project will begin this fall, with an anticipated completion date of late 2026.