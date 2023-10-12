Contract awarded for construction of new school in Cartwright

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has taken the next step toward building a new school in Labrador with the awarding of a $1.4 million dollar contract. The contract was awarded to Gibbons Snow Architects Inc. for the planning and design of the new school in Cartwright to replace the existing Henry Gordon Academy.

Once the design is complete the project will be tendered for three phases: construction of the school with a community library, pre-kindergarten space and gym, to demolish the existing school, and develop a parking lot and sports field in the area of the former school.