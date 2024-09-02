Construction near MUN expected to cause delays

As students head back to class at Memorial University, St. Andrews Elementary, and Prince of Wales Collegiate, there will be ongoing construction which will impact traffic.

Simultaneous construction on Elizabeth Avenue, University Avenue/Prince Philip Drive, and Allandale Bridge is underway to complete key capital projects ahead of the 2025 Canada Games.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their routes, expect delays, and allow extra travel time.

Traffic delays due to lane reductions and detours can be expected. Construction is scheduled to be completed by October.