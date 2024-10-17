Confederation 75 educational resource packages now offered to K-12 schools

The province is expanding resources for educators to commemorate Confederation 75 within the K-12 curriculum.

Lessons are now available on the K-12 professional development site for teachers www.k12pl.nl.ca in English and French and are available to cover a range of topics for K-12 curriculum:

Canada A-Z

Our Classroom Museum

I Am Canada

More Alike than Different

The Province in Confederation

Historical Exploration of Confederation

Our Charter Rights

Cultural Showcase: Exploring Canada’s Diversity.

In partnership with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation, Confederation 75 educational resource packages will be offered to schools. In addition, Confederation 75 scholarships will be presented to 75 Grade 12 students in the province.