Concerns raised over federal fuel regulations

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians will soon have to pay more for gas and diesel. That’s because Ottawa will begin imposing new clean fuel regulations that could cost an additional 4 to 8 cents a litre at the pumps.
PC Leader David Brazil told reporters today that an increase in home heat fuels, gas and diesel will impact every corner of the province. Brazil worries all goods will see an increase in price, because it will cost more to bring them here.
On Friday the Council Of Atlantic Premiers launched a new campaign to fight the federal gas hike. The clean fuel regulations, unlike the carbon tax, will not be offset by rebates.
The leaders of the four provinces say Ottawa should rethink new fuel regulations, and are urging Atlantic Canadians to reach out to their MP’s.