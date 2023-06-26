Concerned citizen helps save family from burning home

Quick thinking from a concerned citizen helped save a family from a house fire, and police are hoping to find the person to say thank-you.

Bay Roberts RCMP continue to investigate the fire at a residence in the early hours of of Thursday, June 22. The call came from the occupant of the home, indicating that she and her family had just escaped the blaze thanks to the help of a passerby. The person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and gained entry to the residence, alerting the occupants of the emergency. The woman and her family were able to escape the burning structure without injury. The home was completely destroyed by the blaze.

Police are attempting to identify the person who was passing by and helped this family, in order to recognize their efforts and bravery. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please call Bay Roberts RCMP at (709) 786-2118.