Conception Bay South’s Jenna Lake leads Acadia to historic championship win

Newfoundland and Labrador volleyball star Jenna Lake made history last night, leading Acadia University to its first-ever league championship. The Conception Bay South native was brilliant in the final, leading Acadia’s offense in a championship series win over St. Mary’s Huskies.

The 21-year-old, in her third year with Acadia, was named player of the game, and selected the AUS playoff MVP.



It’s the first-ever Atlantic University Sport title for Acadia. Dalhousie has dominated the circuit over the past decade.

With the win, Jenna Lake and the Axewomen now earn a trip to the Canadian University Championship next weekend at McMaster University in Hamilton. The Huskies lineup also featured a player from this province, third-year libero Morgan Hoskins of Bishops Falls.