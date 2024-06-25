Community Enhancement Employment Program Applications Open

The Honourable John Haggie, Minister of Municipal and Provincial Affairs, today announced a call for applications for the 2024-25 Community Enhancement Employment Program.

This program provides funding to eligible project sponsors such as:

Municipalities

Inuit Community Governments

Local Service Districts

Community and economic development organizations

Other non-profit organizations.

Community Enhancement Employment Program projects must directly contribute to tourism development, economic development, community/municipal infrastructure, or community services. In addition, projects are expected to provide skills development opportunities for workers and ongoing benefits to the region.

Individuals can be employed on a project for up to 470 hours to become eligible for federal Employment Insurance benefits. In 2023-24, the program provided funding for 152 projects, supporting more than 700 workers.

Applications for the Community Enhancement Employment Program are available here. Applicants can also email [email protected] or call toll free 1-866-508-5500.

The application deadline is Friday, July 26, 2024.