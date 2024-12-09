Come By Chance refinery may be temporarily shutting down

The Come By Chance refinery may be temporarily shutting less than a year after it re-opened as Braya Renewable Fuels.

The company says it is navigating ‘low margins’ and ‘tax credit transitions’.

While the timing of the possible economic shutdown is still being reviewed, Braya says it could happen by the end of the year. In a statement, Refinery Manager Paul Burton said the shutdown is due to the expiration of the ‘blender tax credit’.

The company says if it happens, all equipment will be maintained in good condition and in a ready-to-start mode. Braya also says layoffs of the temporary workforce will take place on December 19th, as planned for several months, unrelated to market conditions.

As Braya currently employees 230 permanent employees, the company says it is supporting workers during the transition. Those tax credits are set to take effect on December 31st.