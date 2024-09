Thursday afternoon the RNC responded to a report of a theft in progress at a business in the center city area of St. John’s.

The officer located the female suspect who was fleeing the area on foot. The officer caught up to the suspect and attempted to arrest her but the suspect became combative.

Police were able to gain control of the suspect she was arrested.

The 27-year-old female was taken to the lockup and charged with theft and resisting a peace officer.